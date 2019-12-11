Floods still affecting Marudi as water level breaches one metre mark

MIRI: The flood situation in Marudi shows no sign of improving today, as the water level breached the one metre mark on roads leading to the town.

In a statement today, State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Major (PA) Ismail Mahedin said the water level was deeper when compared with yesterday’s reading.

“The only petrol station in Marudi will be closed if the water level continues to increase this afternoon,” he said.

Construction works at Marudi Waterfront and Marudi Bridge have also been postponed due to the situation.

Several shophouses have also been forced to closed.

The town, which is located in the northern part of the state, is reported to have experienced rain at 1.45pm today which may caused the water level to increase by evening.