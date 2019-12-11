ITBM postpones restructuring plan on minister’s directive

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) has postponed its restructuring plan which involves, among others, the termination of services of its 24 employees.

According to a statement issued by ITBM yesterday, the postponement was made following the directive from Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik in a letter dated Dec 4, aimed at giving the Ministry of Education (MOE) ways to implement ITBM’s recovery plans and its sustainability.

“This is in line with the decision of the Cabinet meeting to provide special provision to ITBM through a textbook publishing project carried out through direct negotiation,” it said.

In addition, the MOE had also identified short-term and long-term plans for ITBM’s operational and financial recovery.

“One of the immediate steps implemented was to channel RM2 million through the purchase of books as additional reading materials for distribution to schools. MOE and the Ministry of Finance will channel an allocation of RM5 million to ITBM in the near future,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, ITBM general manager and acting managing director Sakri Abdullah said the Education Minister had directed ITBM board of directors together with its management to discuss and present the long-term plan for the organisation’s recovery to maintain its viability.

Sakri said in line with the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0), ITBM was also tasked to find more creative, interactive and up-to-date methods using digital concepts such as augmented reality (AR), e-books and so on. – Bernama