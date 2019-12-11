Labuan woman duped of RM230k in love scam

LABUAN: A 30-year-old woman who thought she had found true love was duped out of RM230,000 in texting scams.

Despite being aware of online love scams, the offshore operation clerk fell victim and was made poorer after being smitten by the sweet words of her ‘fake future hubby’, whom she had befriended since 2017 via social media platform of WeChat.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said based on preliminary investigation, the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Kuala Penyu, Sabah claimed he was a pilot of AirAsia and running a business activity and had promised to marry the victim.

“However, he sweet talked the woman that he was facing financial constraints and needed her help,” he said to Bernama.

Not realising something was amiss, the woman decided to help him and made several banking transactions totaling RM230,000.00 into the suspect’s bank account.

However, not long after receiving all the monies, the suspect disconnected the WeChat conversation and her contact, the woman then realised she was duped.

She immediately lodged a police report on December 8.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department led by ASP Haslinah Hassan arrested the suspect with the help from members of the public at 2.05pm the same day at Kompleks Ujana Kewangan.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and will be charged in court on Friday. – Bernama