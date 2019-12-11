Landslip-hit roads to cost RM28 mln to repair – Peter

KOTA KINABALU: About RM28 million is needed to repair the landslide-damaged sections of the Kota Kinabalu-Ranau road at Km 96 and the Tamparuli-Kiulu road at Km 4.5.

Disclosing this yesterday, Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said repairing the damaged section of the Kota Kinabalu-Ranau road would cost RM20 million to RM25 million.

He said remedial work on the Tamparuli-Kiulu road, including fixing the surrounding drainage pipes, was expected to cost RM2.5 million to RM3 million.

The landslip at Tamparuli-Kiulu road, which occurred between 3am and 3.30am yesterday, has left a 28-metre gap on the road.

Peter, who inspected the landslip in Kiulu yesterday, said repairs on the road would commence immediately and be accessible to traffic in less than 24 hours.

He said a temporary lane would be constructed on the road shoulders to enable vehicle to pass.

“In less than 24 hours, the road will be passable to traffic,” he said, adding that the road damage was caused by soil movement due to the incessant rain.

At the moment, he said the alternative road was through Kampung Rangalau Baru.

Meanwhile, Peter said he had held a meeting with the relevant authorities earlier that morning over the landslip at Kota Kinabalu-Ranau road, which happened on Sunday night.

“It was decided the best solution is to clear the debris and build a temporary road before we receive the allocation to reconstruct the original lanes.

“The temporary road will be accessible to vehicles from Ranau to Kundasang, and from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu.”

He expected the remedial work to be completed in the next two to three days, depending on the weather.

Peter said the landslide which caused some 80 metres of Kota Kinabalu-Ranau road to collapse is believed to be caused by earthworks for agricultural activities and construction of houses.

He said three stretches of roads were rendered impassable to vehicles due to landslips since Monday, the other being Membakut road.

He said a landslip occurred on the hillside at Membakut road yesterday morning but the relevant authority had been instructed to clear the debris immediately to restore traffic.

Peter advised road users to be cautious, especially when driving by the hillslopes from Tamparuli to Ranau during the rainy spell.

He said the ministry would issue warnings through social media and radio on road closures, such as the Tamparuli-Kiulu road yesterday morning, while the Public Works Department (JKR) would monitor the road conditions and problems as well.

Also present at the scene were Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas and State JKR director Datuk Richard Jomiji Kinsil.