Lo: No more traffic jam between Mile 4 and 10 in 6 months’ time

KUCHING: There will be no more traffic jam from Mile 4 to Mile 10, Penrissen Road, in six months’ time, says Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang after getting an assurance from Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU).

He said although all four flyover projects along the stretch are scheduled for completion by Jan 5, 2021, the traffic jam this time (after six months) would not be too long.

“There will be no more traffic jams in six months’ time because the most difficult and heavy sub-structures of the project will be completed by then.

“The contractors will then be concentrating on the super structures.. I am sure all of us are looking forward to the completion of these flyovers so that we can drive without having to stop all the way from Kuching to Serian,” he told a press conference at Mile 9 after meeting with representatives from LBU, Public Works Department and the consultant of the four flyover projects.

Lo appealed to the public to bear with the authorities.

“LBU is trying its best. LBU is cooperating with us,” he said.

Lo, who is also Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) chairman, said his ears had also been burning because of the so many complaints he received about the massive traffic jam along Penrissen Road during peak hours, especially along the Mile 9 stretch.

He said the flyover project at Mile 10 was a federal government project, not the PMC’s.

“I am very disappointed too because the project is taking too long to complete, and because of the many problems on the ground. The biggest one is traffic congestion.

“Today, I am happy to have a meeting with the representatives from LBU, JKR and the project consultant,” he said.

The LBU, he added, had agreed to address the traffic jams from Mile 9 to Mile 10 traffic light junctions, which had been reduced to a single lane.

Lo said LBU and the contractors had agreed to minimise the traffic jam along the Mile 9 stretch by opening up two lanes after construction hours and during peak hours; from 7am to 8.30am and from 4pm to 7pm.

“Construction will only be carried out when there is lesser traffic. I hope that LBU will continue to minimise traffic jam and to complete the project as soon as possible.

Lo said another major complaint; the bad road surface at Mile 7 traffic light junction, in front of the temple, would be repaired before Christmas.

He said LBU has promised him to get this problem rectified before Christmas.