Man pleads not guilty to threatening his father

SIBU: A 28-year-old man charged with criminal intimidation pleaded not guilty at a magistrates’

court yesterday.

Kuo Tai Seng was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term that may extend to seven years or a fine or both on conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Kuo allegedly committed the offence at a house in Belian Road around 10pm on Nov 6. He threatened his father Kuo Ko Sing, 58, with fear of death.

The accused was allowed to be released on RM2,500-bail with one local surety whose fixed income must be at least RM1,500 a month.

He is to appear in court again on Jan 7 next year.