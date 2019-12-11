Menu of free breakfast to follow boarding schools SOP, Dewan Negara told

KUALA LUMPUR: The Free Breakfast Programme (PSP) will be implemented in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on food selection in boarding schools, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the SOP was in line with the eating habit of multi-racial students in the country by prioritising halal and vegetarian food.

“During registration they will indicate their (food) preference…we can follow the existing SOP,” she said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk A Kesavadas Nair.

About 2.7 million primary school pupils would be given free food under the programme slated to start in January. – Bernama