Ministry will not stop anyone from opposing proposed ammendment to APP 1967

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources will not prevent any party from opposing the proposed amendment to the Industrial Relations Act (APP) 1967, said Minister M Kula Segaran.

“It’s their opinion. If anyone disagrees with what we are doing, they can go to the Parliament,” he told reporters after handing over special financial assistance to 190 staff who are from bottom 40 per cent household income group here yesterday.

Recently, the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) had urged the Dewan Negara to reject all eight amendments to the Act passed by Dewan Rakyat, saying that the amendments were “rushed”.

Kula Segaran said there were 15.5 million workers in the country but only five per cent belong to any union.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would recommend to the Palace to consider giving awards of appreciation to menial workers in the country. — Bernama