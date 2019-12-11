Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two other vehicles in Kuching

KUCHING: A male motorcyclist perished in an accident which involved two other vehicles at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong, here, around 9.15pm last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the accident, said the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Jonam Good from Kampung Sibuang, Jalan Padawan.

“The deceased died from serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital,” said Aidil in a statement today.

The accident is believed to have happened when the deceased was trying to overtake a car in front of him.

At that same moment, a pick-up truck from his rear also decided to overtake the same car.

The deceased who was sandwiched between both vehicles, lost control of his machine and collided into both vehicles.

Due to the impact from the collision, the deceased was thrown to the opposite side of the road.

“The police are still investigating this case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Aidil, adding that all three vehicles were heading to Batu Kitang from Batu Kawa during the accident.

The drivers from the other two vehicles did not sustain any physical injuries from the accident.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the hospital’s morgue for a post mortem.