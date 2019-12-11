One dead, another injured in road accident

KAPIT: A fatal road accident along Jalan Tekan, Song yesterday morning claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured one pillion rider while three others escaped unhurt.

Song Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station received a police call at 8.47am informing of the fatal accident.

Four Bomba personnel in one vehicle, six policemen and three medical personnel from Song Health Clinic rushed to the scene upon receiving the information.

The accident involved a car and two motorcycles.

The impact of the accident resulted in the death of a woman motorcyclist and caused injuries to her pillion rider while the rider and pillion rider of the other motorcycle and the driver of the car were unhurt.

The injured pillion rider was sent to Song Health Clinic while the body of the deceased was handed to Song police for further action.