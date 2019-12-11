Police identify nine associations involved in ex-CPM gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified nine associations believed to have been involved in organising the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Accord in Kajang near here on Dec 1, said Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said police have also identified four individuals who had given speeches at the event, namely Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu, the editor of Persatuan Persahabatan Abad ke-21, a representative each from the Malayan Communist Party (CPM), which laid down its arms in 1989, and Persatuan Kawan Karib Sarawak.

“Thus far, statements from six witnesses have been recorded while that of the others will be taken on their appointment dates.

“To date, police have received 72 reports pertaining to the case. The investigations are ongoing and further action will be taken including obtaining the views of historians,” he said in a statement early this morning.

Huzir said police would also obtain reports from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to assist in the investigations.

The investigation paper would then be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers with recommendations based on the findings of the investigation, he said.

“Investigations are carried out under Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” Huzir said.

On Dec 1, a news portal had reported that about 300 people attended a gathering that allegedly involved former CPM members in Kajang.

The meeting is understood was to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hatyai Peace Accord, signed between the Government of Malaysia and CPM on Dec 2, 1989.

Meanwhile, pertaining to the Chin Peng’s ashes case, Huzir said police had recorded statements from 10 individuals.

“They include the complainants as well as Malaysiakini editor, journalists, individuals who brought in the ashes as well others who were involved in the event.

“Investigations are still underway and a number of actions will be taken including obtaining historical evidence,” he said.

Huzir said reports from the MCMC, Immigration Department, RoS, Health Ministry and Royal Malaysian Customs Department would also be obtained to assist in the investigation.

To date, he said, 11 police reports have been lodged pertaining to the case and the investigation papers would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers along with some recommendations based on the findings of the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 and 505 (C) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

On Nov 26, the media had reported the ashes of Chin Peng, whose real name is Ong Boon Hua, were brought into the country on Sept 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut and in jungles in the Titiwangsa Range without any memorial or markers.

It was reported that the ashes of the former CPM leader arrived in Ipoh, Perak on Sept 16 and a memorial service was attended by 150 individuals on the same day.

Chin Peng died in a hospital in Bangkok in 2013 at the age of 89.

The CPM had mounted an insurgency called the Malayan Emergency from 1948 to 1960 to turn Malaya into a communist state but lost the guerrilla war against the Malayan government which was assisted by Commonwealth armed forces. – Bernama