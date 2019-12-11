Police report lodged over ‘Wanted Person’ poster of PSB president

KUCHING: A police report has been lodged against a Facebook account owner using the name ‘Ibeng Kor’ for posting a ‘Wanted Person’ poster of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The report was made at Padungan police station yesterday by PSB Youth Secretariat, led by the party’s Youth Central deputy chief Sze Khuan San, Youth information chief Frankie Junau, Central Welfare deputy secretary Alvester Bigol Sulang, two Central Youth executive committee members Leo Yong Jin and Chong Joon Kiong, and PSB Tarat deputy chairman Richard Kian Hua Mudeh.

“We take the term seriously because the definition of ‘Wanted Person’ means that he (Wong) is a criminal, and has committed wrongdoing. The allegation is very unfair, given that he is the assemblyman of Bawang Assan. He is also the former Minister of Finance and the Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Sarawak,” the PSB members said in a joint statement.

They added that PSB, as an independent and multiracial political party, viewed the posting by ‘Ibeng Kor’ as ‘threatening the safety’ of Wong as party president.

According to them, the purpose of the police report was to clear Wong’s name and ensure his safety.