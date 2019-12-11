Prosecution zooms in on SRC International’s loan application documentation

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case at the High Court yesterday contended that the company was not forthcoming in providing the documentation pertaining to a loan application to Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said KWAP, as the lender, had repeatedly requested for documents from SRC International.

Thomas said that normally in a loan application, the borrower would submit all the documents required, but this was not the case for SRC International.

He then read out the testimony from a witness that KWAP had requested then SRC International chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to arrange for such documents, to which Nik Faisal replied on July 1, 2011 that “we are unable to disclose the further information requested as it was subject to the approval of the adviser of emeritus of SRC (Najib)”.

Questioned by Thomas whether he had prevented Nik Faisal from sharing information with KWAP, Najib replied: “If he refers to me, I will ask to him to furnish all information to KWAP.

We as the borrower has to give whatever the lender wants ”.

On Nov 11, Najib was ordered to enter his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power in relation to the SRC funds.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues today. — Bernama