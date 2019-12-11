Second day of Saref 2019 in photos

More photos taken on the second day of the inaugural Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (Saref) organised by Sarawak Energy.
Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili (third left) and Nuri Telecom Co Ltd Vice President and Chief marketing officer Han Soo Kim (third right) exchanging the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed between Sarawak Energy and Korean Consortium comprising seven companies selected by Korean Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning to collaborate on a research into microgrid technology in Sarawak.
Delegates pose for a group photo at the start of the second day of the forum.
A delegate speaks to one of the exhibitors at Saref.
ASEAN Hub Global Reporting Initative regional head Michele Lemmens speaks at the forum.
Saref delegates listening during one of the sessions during the forum.
A delegate takes a selfie while lounging at the Saref exhibition area.
Energy Institute managing director (APAC) Peter Godfrey speaks at the forum.
A sape player performs at the Saref exhibition.
Terracycle CEO Tom Szaky delivers his speech at the forum.
(From left) Faroze Nadar, executive director of United Nations Global Compact Malaysia engages with the former mayor of Mandaluyong Benjamin C. Abalos Jr and enaga NAsional Renewables managing director Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Yusof at the forum’s Q&A session.
Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili speaks to reporters at the closing of the forum.