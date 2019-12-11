UMS engineering students take closer look into 3D environment

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty-one civil engineering students from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) took part in an on-site learning program for the construction of Kingfisher Sandakan Condominium recently.

The programme allowed them to have a closer look into the 3D (Difficult, Dangerous and Dirty) elements which can be seen and understood better in a real construction site.

According to UMS lecturer Asmawan Mohd Sarman, the program’s objective is to promote on how to apply the knowledge the students have learnt in the classroom into a real construction environment outside the university.

“One of the reasons why the program is held is to make the students aware of the surrounding and environment of a real construction site.

“With the early exposure to the real construction site environment, the students can be more prepared for their internship programme during their third year and their future career, and it will make them be extra cautious when they are on site,” he said.

Meanwhile, the site safety officer, Fauzi Ibrahim when giving the briefing to the students, said a project construction site contains all the elements in 3D and this can be very beneficial for the students to understand clearly what they have learnt during the lecture class.

“This is very important as the very first thing that an engineer will face on site is difficulties of a constructing a project.

“They need to understand that it is also very dangerous, life-threatening and will not be very comfortable if safety measures are not taken seriously,” he said.

Also present during the programme were the representative of Hap Seng Properties Development Sdn Bhd, Chong Kyun Ket and the program’s director, Yee Yi Zhen.