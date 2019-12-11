Unemployed man arrested for suspected drug abuse in Bintulu

BINTULU: Police have arrested an unemployed man for suspected drug abuse in front of a premises at Jalan Masjid, here, yesterday.

Bintulu District deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis in a statement today, said police seized crystalline substance believed to be syabu weighing 9.35 grammes worth about RM1,350 from the suspect.

He said the 32-year-old suspect was stopped by a team of policemen from the Bintulu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department after he was spotted acting suspiciously in front of the premises at around 10.40am.

“However the suspect acted aggressively and at the same time throwing a pack of cigarette to the floor.

“When inspected, two transparent plastic packets and seven straw tubes containing crystallised substance was found in the cigarette pack believed to be methamphetamine (syabu) with a gross weight of 9.35 grammes,” said Jame.

The suspect, although having no previous criminal records, was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession and Section 15(1) (a) of the same act for drug abuse.