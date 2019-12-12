Cause of flash floods in Bau a major concern, authorities to investigate

BAU: Ground studies will be carried out to find out the main cause of flash floods in Kampung Jugan, Jalan Bau-Lundu.

Bau District officer Anielia Siam said this year alone, Kampung Jugan had been hit by flash floods thrice, including the one that happened yesterday.

She said from their initial findings based on the previous two floods, small culverts were the possible cause.

“But we still need to know the main cause of the flash floods there. There is a great possibility that the drainage system is too low.

“We need to study the factors,” she said when asked about the flash flood that hit several places in Kuching on Wednesday.

Anielia added that from the most recent flood, they had identified a small stream which might need to be cleared, and that a report would be compiled for the relevant authorities to take action.

Except for Kampung Jugan, she said there was no report of floods received in Bau on Wednesday.

She said the flood problem in Kampung Jugan, however, was temporary as the evacuation centre that was open last night had closed at 9am this morning.

“All the victims have gone back to their respective houses. Together with the police, we will follow-up and file a full report to be submitted to the State Disaster Committee,” she said.

She noted that flash flood in Kampung Jugan affected 44 people from seven families, adding that most of them had returned to their own houses about four hours after the flood subsided.