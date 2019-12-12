CDM says sorry, NSC takes responsibility for failure

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin has apologised for Malaysia’s failure to meet their 70-gold target at the 30th SEA Games but said certain factors had worked against the national contingent.

He announced that a post-mortem would be conducted on the dismal outcome, with Malaysia winning 56 gold, 58 silver and 72 bronze medals to finish fifth in the overall medal tally.

“I would also like to apologise for the contingent’s failure at the SEA Games and to the people of Malaysia who are watching this live telecast,” he told a post-competition press conference here yesterday.

He added that the national athletes had failed to deliver for various reasons including over-confidence in sports like archery, sailing and tenpin bowling where Malaysia were the defending champions.

He also expressed disappointment over the quality of judging at the Games and highlighted the cases of 110m hurdler Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian and rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan, with some officials saying the duo had been unfairly denied the gold medal.

“Various problems were encountered due to location factors, so the contingent management had to be divided into three main clusters. The problem was compounded by the poor management of the organisers, where much of the information was not received or streamlined.

“Schedule changes for many of the events, as well as flight delays due to Typhoon Kammuri (which hit the Philippines during the Games) affected the focus of the athletes,” said Megat Zulkarnain.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Council (NSC) has taken full responsibility for the disappointing performance.

Its director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the overall performance of sports that failed to deliver as expected had let the contingent down.

He pointed out that only 18 of the 26 sports targetted to deliver gold managed to do so, contributing a total 50 gold medals. The other six were unexpected gold medals.

The failure of several sports such as sailing, archery, tenpin bowling, ice skating and obstacles race to deliver gold had affected the targeted overall medal count, he said at the media conference.

But Ahmad Shapawi was quick to praise the performances of several other sports that had contributed gold medals.

These include artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, both of which contributed the most gold medals (nine), athletics (five), diving, karate and lawn bowls (four each), badminton (three), he said, and also named the esports team, who delivered a gold.

He also acknowledged the contributions of four sports that had delivered despite being given little attention, namely billiards and snooker, dancesport, chess and skateboard while wushu unexpectedly delivered two gold despite not being included in the list of targets.

“Six gold medals were delivered by sports not included in the early target list. The contingent is proud of their ability to rise to the occasion and contribute gold,” he said.

“The NSC takes full responsibility over the contingent’s failure (to meet the target) this time around,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were deputy CDM Nurul Huda Abdullah and Olympic Council of Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Nazifuddin Mohd Najib.

The Malaysian contingent, which comprised 773 athletes and 339 officials, competed in 52 of the 56 sports in the 30th SEA Games programme.

Vietnam will host the next SEA Games in 2021. – Bernama