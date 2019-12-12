Flood forces 16 families in Kuching, Bau to relief centres

KUCHING: Two flood relief centres were opened last night here and in Bau, as continuous rain triggered flash floods in the division.

The state Disaster Management Committee in a statement said as of 8pm, the two centres – Stapok Community Hall in Batu Kawa here and Kampung Jugan Community Hall in Bau – recorded 72 members from 16 families.

“The Stapok Community Hall has nine families (29 persons) from Taman Seri Emas, Jalan Batu Kawa whose houses were affected by flash flood,” secretariat head Ismail Mahidin said.

The families, he added, voluntarily relocated to the flood relief centre.

In Bau, Ismail said seven families comprising 43 members from Kampung Jugan had moved to the relief centre there.