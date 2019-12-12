Man fined RM6,000 for threatening to kill own father over RM20,000 dowry

KUCHING: A man was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly threatening to kill his father who refused to impose a RM20,000 dowry on his younger sister’s future husband.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered the accused to be sentenced to six months in prison should he fail to pay the fine.

On Nov 5, Handyka Oto, 31, was dissatisfied when his 61-year-old father and other sisters did not ask for the amount of money he had requested from his sister’s future husband.

After learning that his family did not comply with his request, the accused subsequently threatened to kill his own father at their home in RPR Taman Sepakat Jaya, Jalan Demak.

Alarmed by the threat, the accused’s father made a police report which led to his arrest on Nov 8.

In the case, the accused had committed a criminal offense and was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a term of imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant Superintendent of Public Prosecutions (ASP) Rogayah Rosli while Handyka was not represented by counsel.

The accused, however, did not pay the fine.