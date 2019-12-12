Marudi ferry service may close due to rising floodwaters

MIRI: Ferry services to Marudi are monitoring the flood situation and are likely to close this afternoon if water levels continue to rise.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Major (PA) Ismail Mahedin said observations made at the Marudi Market at 8.30am had recorded higher water levels compared to yesterday evening.

“However the situation is still under control and no evacuation was carried out as of this morning. The ferry service is on alert and is likely to close this afternoon if water levels rise.

“Motorists in small vehicles are unable to reach Miri city at this time,” he said in a press statement.

He added that the only petrol station in Marudi is likely to be closed by noon if the water level overflows and enters the station.