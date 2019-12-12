MAVCOM will undertake proper transition of its role amid merger proposal with CAAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) will hand over all statutory role and responsibilities to the Ministry of Transport (MoT) amid possible merger with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

MAVCOM’s executive chairman, Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi said the focus now would be on the welfare of the staff and to responsibly hand over its statutory role.

“I will work with the commissioners to put into effect a proper transition for the staff, and upon doing that, we will hand over all statutory roles and responsibilities to MoT. They can then affect their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to perform our role as stated in the Act,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to an article by a news portal on the proposal for MAVCOM to be merged with CAAM.

Nungsari acknowledged that MAVCOM had been communicated about this new development.

MAVCOM is an independent body set up on March 1, 2016, under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 to regulate economic and commercial matters relating to civil aviation.

The Commission’s goal is to promote a commercially viable, consumer-oriented and resilient aviation industry which supports the nation’s economic growth. – Bernama