Motorcyclist killed in collision with car, pickup truck

KUCHING: A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in an accident involving two other vehicles at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong here.

The deceased has been identified as Jonam Good, 27, from Kampung Sibuang, Jalan Padawan.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement confirming the incident yesterday said the accident happened around 9.15pm when the motorcyclist was trying to overtake a car in front of him.

“While the victim was overtaking the car, a pickup truck travelling behind also decided to overtake the car at the same time. The victim, who was caught in between the car and the pickup truck, lost control of his motorbike and collided with both vehicles before being flung to the opposite side of the road,” he said.

Aidil said the victim sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, while the two drivers were unscathed.

Police, he added, are probing the incident Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.