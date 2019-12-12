Pack your bags: Seven long weekend holidays spotted next year for Sarawakians

KUCHING: Sarawakians are set to enjoy several long weekends next year, according to the 2020 state government almanac.

Based on the almanac, there will be seven long weekend holidays for the people in Sarawak.

Because of the Chinese New Year, labourers in the state will be off from work for three days, from Friday to Sunday on Jan 25 to 27.

January 27 will replace the second day of Chinese New Year, which falls on Sunday.

This is followed by another long holiday period from April 10 to 12 (Friday to Sunday), thanks to the Good Friday holidays.

The Labour Day holidays on May 1 will continue with Saturday and Sunday, while the Hari Raya holidays, which are on May 25 and 26 will see weekend drawn out to Tuesday.

The Gawai holidays from June 1 to 2 will also see weekend stretch on.

People in Sarawak will also get to enjoy long weekend holiday from July 31 to Aug 2 because of Hari Raya Qurban, which will fall on July 31 (Friday).

The final long weekend holidays will be from Dec 25 to 27 as a result of Christmas, which falls on Friday.