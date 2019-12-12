Police complaints commission bill to be improved so that it is fairer

PUTRAJAYA: There are certain provisions within the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) 2019 Bill which require improvements to ensure the legislation is seen to be fairer and more equitable, said Home Affairs Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Without elaborating on the required improvements, he said the process will involve the inclusion of viewpoints from parties with an interest in the law.

“There are many opinions which have not yet been taken into account. That is why there has been opposition to the bill, and relevant parties need to update certain provisions before the bill is tabled once more in Parliament for debate,” Muhyiddin said during a press conference here after launching a flood assistance mission to the East Coast.

On Dec 3, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong applied to Parliament to have the second and third reading of the bill postponed to the Parliamentary session in March next year.

Liew is reported to have said that the fine-tuning of the bill through consultations with stakeholders particularly the police, was needed to facilitate the bill’s implementation once it is passed into law, and to also prevent issues from arising.

Muhyiddin added that the time frame until the next Parliamentary session will be used to settle the issues that have arisen in reference to the bill which had its first reading in Parliament in July this year.

The IPCMC is aimed at replacing the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) for the purposes of improving the integrity and capabilities of the police force, as well as functioning as an independent monitoring body which will receive and investigate complaints about police misconduct. – Bernama