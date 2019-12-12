Rep suggests either Christmas eve or Boxing Day as additional holiday for Sarawak

BAU: Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Harry Henry Jinep has high hopes in the Sarawak government following its Sabah counterpart in declaring an extra holiday for Christmas.

The Progressive Democratic Party vice president told reporters today that he believed the Christian community in Sarawak also hoped for the same.

“If the people in Sabah have that kind of holiday, we also hope that we will be treated similarly,” he said when asked to comment on the Sabah government’s decision to gazette December 24 as a state public holiday.

Harry, however, noted that it was not a simple process for the state government to declare a public holiday as it would have to be brought up and discussed in the State Cabinet.

He said if an extra holiday should be given for Christmas, the Cabinet could pick between Dec 24th or 26th.

“Some people say 24th is for preparation and some say 26th is a ‘boxing’ holiday. In the United Kingdom, they call it Boxing Day,” he said.

“It is up to the government. I think there is positiveness about it; think the chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) is very positive. Things that people would like to have why not?” he said.

He said although the chief minister said it was not proper to give a bonus to the federal government staff; he still gave them an aid as a relief allowance, not bonus.

“Even if it is just a relief, it is still ok. It is still good proof of the kind heartedness of our chief minister.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had yesterday announced Christmas Eve a public holiday in addition to the Christmas day holiday.

He said having two days of holiday for Christmas would allow Christians to return to their hometown for the celebration.