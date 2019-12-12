Repair of dilapidated schools nationwide 90 pct completed

The Ministry of Education has completed 90 percent or 452 of the 534 projects to repair dilapidated schools nationwide this year.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik (photo) said the percentage is expected to rise further by year’s end.

“We are focusing on dilapidated schools so that all teachers and students will have access to not only quality education but also to conducive school infrastructure and environment. That is our hope.

“The schools are not only located in Sabah and Sarawak, but also in the peninsula,” he said when appearing as a guest on ​​​​​​Bicara Naratif: Pendidikan Untuk Semua talkshow, broadcast by TV1 last night.

The minister said priority was given to dilapidated schools declared unsafe by the Public Work Department.

During the tabling of the 2020 Budget last October, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced an allocation of RM783 million to repair dilapidated schools nationwide. – Bernama