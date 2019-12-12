Report: Malaysia registered companies to declare beneficial owners from next year

KUCHING: All companies registered in Malaysia will soon be required to submit information on their beneficial owners to the Companies Commission Malaysia (CCM), a news report said.

Citing CCM regulatory development and services division director Norhaiza Jemon, MalaysiaKini reported today that the commission intended to implement the new guidelines early next year.

Norhaiza had told a forum on Beneficial Ownership in Kuala Lumpur that companies would have six months from the starting date to comply with all the requirements but she did not mention the exact date.

“CCM intends to implement the guidelines by early next year. So from the effective dates, companies have six months to comply with all the requirements.

“After six months, the registrar will invoke our powers to enquire all the information to be submitted to the registrar,” she said as quoted by MalaysiaKini.

According to the website, Investopedia, a beneficial owner is a person who enjoys the benefits of ownership even though the title to some form of property is in another name.

It explained further that this includes any individual or group of individuals who, either directly or indirectly, has the power to vote or influence the transaction decisions regarding a specific security, such as shares in a company.

In July this year, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had said the MACC Act 2009 would be amended to include a provision on beneficial ownership to ensure that the real owners of enterprises cannot escape lawsuits and enforcement action.

“The government saw a need for this as there had been many cases where the names of other individuals were used as ‘proxies’ in preventing the original owner from being exposed to probable action,” she had said.

Latheefa said the full force of the law would be applied on wrongdoers to ensure that unclear or hidden beneficial ownership was not used to enable corrupt activities and criminal enterprises.