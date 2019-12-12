RM289,552 smuggled fags seized, four detained

TAWAU: Four men were detained and RM289,552.40 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by the General Operations Force (GOF) on Monday.

Commanding Officer ASP Yacob Murad said an intelligence team and GOF Tiger Platoon raided a car garage at Kampung Hidayat, Mile 4 Apas Road at about 7.30 pm and found four men transfering boxes covered with black plastic to three Proton Waja cars.

During the raid, 72 boxes of various types of cigarettes were found and the four men, a local and three foreigners aged 24-54 were taken to the GOF base for documentation.

He said the seized cigarettes were 925 cartons of Premium, 1,000 cartons of L.A and 286 cartons of Suria Gudang Garam. The total value of the seized items including the cars were estimated about RM409,532.40.

He added all the suspects and seized items were brought to the Tawau Police Headquarter for further action.