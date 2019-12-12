Sabah floods: Number of evacuees rises to 438

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Beaufort and Membakut districts has increased to 438 people from 156 families as of 10 am, compared to only 427 victims from 153 families recorded last night.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement said continuous rain had affected more than 20 villages in both districts and all evacuees were housed at temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Selagon hall.

Among the affected villages include Kampung Bambangan, Kampung Sinoko, Kampung Poring and Kampung Baitam Laut.

As at 9 am today, Sungai Padas water level recorded a reading of 7.09 metres, while water level at Sungai Membakut was at 6.34 metres.

Meanwhile, in KOTA TINGGI, Johor, the number of flood victims in the district has remained unchanged at 70 people from 21 families as of 8 am today.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the evacuees involved 46 people from 13 families from Kampung Parit Baharu, Kampung Changi and Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja.

“Meanwhile, 24 people eight families Kampung Mawai Baru, Kampung Mawai Lama and Kampung Haji Mohd Jambi and all evacuees are housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Ramunia and SK Mawai,” he said in a statement here today.

In the meantime, in KUCHING, Sarawak, PPS Kampung Jugan community hall, Bau, was closed at 9 am this morning due to improved weather conditions.

State Disaster Management Committee spokesman Major Ismail Mahedin said all the victims were allowed to return. – Bernama