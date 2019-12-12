Thursday, December 12
Sabah govt declares Dec 24 as additional Christmas holiday

Shafie at the 2019 Kota Kinabalu Christmas celebration. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has announced Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec 24 and 25) as public holidays in Sabah.

He said having two days of public holiday for Christmas would allow Christians to return to their hometowns to celebrate the festivities.

“The State Cabinet has endorsed the decision in a meeting this morning,” Shafie said when officiating at the Kota Kinabalu Christmas Celebration 2019 at Padang Merdeka here last night.

The event was jointly organised by the Sabah Council of Churches and Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

