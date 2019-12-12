Shafie to discuss with PM over move on Petronas stakes

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal will discuss the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement to sell Petronas stakes to Sabah and Sarawak in a meeting with the latter in Kuala Lumpur on December 16.

Shafie said the Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg would be attending the meeting as well, but not Petronas officials.

“The meeting will only be between myself, him (Dr Mahathir) and Sarawak CM,” he said when asked to comment after officiating at the Kota Kinabalu Christmas celebration here yesterday.

Asked if he was surprised with Dr Mahathir’s statement to sell stakes in Petronas to where the company’s oil and gas fields are located, Shafie said there had been a number of discussions between the State Government with the authorities and Petronas.

“There are a lot of options that have been forwarded to them.

“We will look into options which are palatable not only to the State and Federal Governments, but also Petronas in particular,” he said, adding that it was important the discussion remained amicable.

On whether the Petronas stakes should be given to Sabah instead of selling, Shafie said he would look into that.

“I do not wish to dwell on that part because the discussion is going to be held on December 16.

“I do not want to pre-empt things.”

In an interview with Reuters, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was considering selling stakes in Petronas to states where the company’s oil and gas field were in a bid to raise funds for the debt-laden government.

He said such a move might also give states such as Sarawak and Sabah a say in the running of Petronas.

The Prime Minister also said the government could not meet a demand made by the states for a quadrupling of the royalties paid by the company to 20 per cent of its profit.

On another note, Shafie said he would discuss with Dr Mahathir on Sabah Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to give way to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to field its candidate for the Kimanis by-election.

He also thanked Sabah PH for the consensus to support Warisan candidate.

Shafie said he would call for a meeting among Warisan, Upko and PH to discuss how to win the by-election.

He added that he had instructed the parties to work hard several months ago.

Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, has chaired a meeting yesterday with the state leaders of the component parties, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) where they reached a consensus to support and ensure the Warisan candidate wins the Kimanis by-election.