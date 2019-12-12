‘Taste of Sabah’ bazaar at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: Forty-eight local entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products at the ‘Taste of Sabah’ bazaar which will be held at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) from December 16 to January 31.

Assistant Trade and Industry Minister Azhar Matussin said the event is in response to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s call for more promotion of local products.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the ‘Transformasi Usahawan Sabah’ (TRUS-MTI) program here yesterday Azhar disclosed that Shafie, during the recent State Assembly sitting suggested the promotion of local products at main entryways to the state like the international airport.

“In response to this suggestion, the Trade and Industry Ministry together with the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) and SEDCO as well as Malaysia Airports Berhad took the initiative to organise the program.

“It will serve as a platform to promote our local products which have garnered much attention both in the domestic and international markets,” he said.

Azhar said the 48 booths will be located between Gate 4 and Gate 5 at the domestic arrival gate and are opened from 9 am to 8 pm daily.

On offer will be local food and beverages, handicraft, beadwork, embroidery, Batik Sabah as well as health and beauty products.

He expressed hope that the program would not only help promote local products, but also increase consumer confidence in local brands as well as encourage more Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to produce natural based products.

Meanwhile on the TRUS-MTI program, Azhar said that it is aimed at helping entrepreneurs who have issues with the packaging of their products to improve.

The program, he said, started in 2011 and other than improving the quality of their packaging and developing more knowledge, it also helps to expand their market to major supermarkets as the products now meet the standard required.

“Packaging is very important as it not only protects the goods, but also showcases the producers’ creativity and packaging that is interesting and in trend will be very popular,” he pointed out.

Azhar added that the government is committed to providing a channel as well as platform that can improve the socio-economy in the state as well as produce entrepreneurs in the SME sector.

Programs that strengthen SMEs should be given focus and this includes organizing more courses, improving their skills level through the application of new technology, providing support machinery to increase production and improve packaging as well as participation in national and international trade shows and expos, he stressed.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Sedcovest Holdings Sdn Bhd Chairman Datuk Asnimar Sukardi, SEDCO Group Chairman Datuk Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir, Sedcovest Holdings Sdn Bhd General Manager Mohd Amir Karim, Trade and Industry Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Tseu Kei and Malaysia Airports Berhad Senior Executive Commerial Services Rehan Shafiq Azizan.