Track sprint champs, Teo sisters steal Suksar show

MIRI: The fastest man and woman were crowned on the first day of athletics at the 2nd Suksar yesterday.

Both won the 100m in style by shattering Suksar records in their respective races.

Audray Macshaquille of Western Zone was timed at 11.03sec to erase the old record of 11.11.

Southern Zone’s Floristhy Loura Paul sliced off a bigger chunk of the previous record of 13.10sec with a new women’s mark of 12.34.

A total of 11 new records were created at the Miri Stadium yesterday.

The record breakers included Sii Hoe Kiong (44.36m in the men’s hammer), Jeremiah Udau Dariyus (6.86m in the men’s long jump), Jetris Foo (4min 26.1sec in the men’s 1,500m), Lvy Nayan Banyah (5min 32.4sec in the women’s 1,500m), Vannesaryiu Kasim (10.92m in the women’s shot put), Goliath Valeron Sili (17min 50.0sec in the men’s 5,000m), Russell Bryan Christie (51.66sec in the men’s 400m), Norafifah Hijrah Jaidi (71.44sec in the women’s 400m hurdles) and Christ Endree Molem (55.86sec in the men’s 400m hurdles).

At the end of Day One, Southern Zone lead the athletics competition with seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals followed by Northern Zone (6-8-8), Western Zone (6-3-5) and Central Zone (3-6-2).

Meanwhile, over at the Miri Public Pool, Southern Zone swimmers continued their dominance by splashing to another six gold medals yesterday.

Star performer Kelly Teo Yao continued to hog the limelight as she picked up her fifth gold, making her a candidate for the Best Female Athlete of Suksar II.

The 13-year-old, who had already outperformed her seniors, bagged the gold in the 100m backstroke.

She led elder sisters 18-year-old Mandy Teo Lynn and 16-year-old Natasha Teo Qi to a clean sweep of the medals in the event.

Kelly’s other gold medals came from the 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

“I am quite happy with my performance so far as I have already achieved my five-gold target. I only won a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke in Suksar I two years ago.

“I do more stretching, sleep well and take the right food in preparing for all the events,” said the SMK Kuching High form one student.

In the overall medal table, Southern Zone (Kuching, Samarahan and Serian) are still in the lead with 27 gold, 26 silver and 22 bronze medals (as at 7pm yesterday).

Northern Zone (Miri, Limbang and Bintulu), boosted by the 11 gold medals from their weightlifters, have overtaken Central Zone (Sibu, Mukah and Kapit) for the second spot with 22-24-19.

The tally for Central Zone and Western Zone (Sarikei, Betong and Sri Aman) stood at 20-21-8 and 9-7-25 respectively.