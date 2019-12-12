Woman drowns after falling into Batang Sadong river

KUCHING: A 29-year-old woman who was believed to have fallen into Sungai Batang Sadong early this morning was found drowned at 11.50am.

The deceased has been identified as Siti Tamadalia Mothada from Kampung Tanjung Pisang, Simunjan.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased was found some 50m away from the jetty where she was last seen.

A call was received by Bomba at 8.50am informing them that the deceased had fallen into the river, which led to a search and rescue operation.

Also participating in the operation that lasted untill 1pm were 30 villagers and other agencies.

When contacted, Simunjan district police chief DSP Merbin Lisa confirmed the incident.