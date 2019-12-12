Yusoff Rawther case: Police to call Anwar to record statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be calling Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several others to record their statements in connection with Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s allegations that he was sexually assaulted by the PKR president.

Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said these individuals would be called up to record their statements once police have obtained agreeable appointment dates.

Police on Monday had recorded Muhammed Yusoff’s statement and obtained his statutory declaration on the alleged assault, he said.

“The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code (assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty) and the investigation papers will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers with some recommendations based on the findings of the investigation,” he said in a statement early yesterday morning.

On Tuesday, Muhammed Yusoff had turned up at Bukit Aman for the second time to have his statement recorded further pertaining to the case.

On Dec 7, the media reported that Muhammed Yusoff had lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters here to enable police to investigate his allegations and also in the same report, he had expressed concern over his safety, claiming that he had received threats from certain parties.

Three days earlier, on Dec 4, Muhammed Yusoff had made a statutory declaration public, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar on Oct 2, but the PKR president and Port Dickson MP has strongly denied the allegations saying that as he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident. – Bernama