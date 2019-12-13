Anwar gives statement to police on sexual misconduct claim

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday had his statement recorded by the police here to assist the investigation into an allegation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther that he was molested by the politician on Oct 2 last year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Anwar arrived in Bukit Aman at 3.45pm along with his lawyer and secretary.

“He had cooperated well in a session that lasted for about one hour and a half,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had given his full cooperation to the police during the process.

“Soon after, they (police) and I, along with counsel Ramkarpal Singh had returned to my house to complete the investigation,” he said in a statement.

“I appreciate the professional treatment accorded to me by the police officers during the whole process,” he added.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police would call Anwar and a few other witnesses to come and have their statements recorded.

According to Huzir, the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code and the investigation paper would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chamber along with some recommendations based on the investigation findings.

Last Saturday, media reported Muhammed Yusoff lodged a police report with Sentul district police headquarters asking the authority to investigate his allegation.

He also attached a statutory declaration saying that he was molested by Anwar on Oct 2 last year with the police report.

Anwar has denied the allegation, saying that he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident. — Bernama