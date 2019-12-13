‘Christmas Eve holiday in Sabah a gracious gesture’

KUCHING: The announcement by the Sabah government that the state will have a two-day public holiday for Christmas is seen as a great gesture to Christians by former Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Rt Reverend Datuk Bolly Lapok.

He said the declaration of an additional public holiday on Christmas Eve is an answer to many prayers.

“In states where Christians constitute the majority or the largest group by population, being able to have an additional day to observe the holy commemoration of Christmas is to be welcomed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the additional public holiday will provide the Christian community with more time to prepare for various religious observances during Christmas.

“At the same time, it enables them to travel to be together with family and friends and to share the celebration of this season with all members of the community.”

Meanwhile, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong commented that there pros and cons to the decision made by the Sabah government.

“For one, employees will no doubt be very happy to enjoy the extra day of holiday but employers particularly business owners may not like the idea very much because it might cause their business to suffer some losses during the holiday season,” she said when contacted.

Asked for her opinion on whether the Sarawak government should follow its Sabah counterpart, Yong suggested that rather than declaring an extra holiday for Christmas, an option should be given to Christians to enjoy Christmas Eve as a holiday.

“The Sarawak government can declare Christmas Eve as a public holiday while those in the private sector can opt to choose whether they want to take Christmas Eve as a public holiday,” she said.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the Dec 24 public holiday during the Kota Kinabalu Christmas Celebration 2019 on Wednesday.

He said it has been endorsed at state cabinet level and that the extra public holiday will be an annual affair starting this year.