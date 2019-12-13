Christmas is in the air at Miri Times Square

MIRI: Excitement and joy is certainly in the air here now that Christmas is just around the corner.

During the Christmas parade here last Saturday, for example, a large group of people converged on Miri Times Square before the start of the parade, and after the parade, to enjoy the bright lights.

This year is the first time Parkcity Group, the developer and operator of Miri Times Square, is actively involved in the parade. It is hoping to do so again in the coming years.

There is more to come. A Christmas Fest 2019 involving four churches will be held at Miri Times Square on Dec 21 with ‘Christmas Evening Show’ to be held from 7pm.

The fest is organised by Cornerstone Community Church in collaboration with the venue owners. All are invited to enjoy the performances, a Christmas market and other fun activities.

The decoration at Miri Times Square is the talk of the town. It is lit up like a fairyland where visitors can take photographs and enjoy the light-filled evenings.

Miri Times Square also supported ‘Christmas For All’ organised by BEM On The Rock, held at the square on Nov 15 and 16. More than 4,000 people from all walks of life and from more than 10 churches here came.

“Miri Times Square is a place for people to connect and gather, and we are encouraged to see more and more shops opening,” said Chee Siew Pin the chief operating officer of Pantai Bayu Indah, a member of Parkcity Group.

For details of events, please visit the Marina ParkCity Facebook or Instagram.