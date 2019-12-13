Clerk claims loss of RM488,000 to Macau scam

MIRI: A clerk here claims the loss of over RM488,000 to a Macau scam yesterday.

Head of Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 58-year-old woman had received a call from someone who called himself as Sgt Yap Chee Hong on Nov 17.

He told the woman that she had two court cases pending against her; the first one was that her phone number had been used to fraud someone, and the other involved her bank account, which was used for money laundering purpose.

To solve the cases, the victim was told to give her bank account user ID and password, which she did give to the caller.

“The victim was also told not to tell anyone about the cases including her family members.

“The woman realised she had been cheated on Dec 11 when she found out that only RM2,000 was left in her bank account,” said Mustafa in a statement received here yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.