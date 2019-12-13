Ex longhouse folk urged to keep in touch with their old abode

MIRI: The decreasing number of longhouse folk living in their villages due to the rural-urban migration is making ‘ghost longhouse’ in many villages in Telang Usan constituency, and it is also putting strain on the village churches.

Besides contribution from the government through elected representatives’ minor rural project (MRP) fund, churches received collections from the members and, in the case of Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) churches, from members’ 10 per cent monthly income contribution, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said with the decreasing number of longhouse dwellers the (financial) situation of Churches was also going down.

“It is therefore high time that longhouse dwellers where ever they are now reconnect with their Churches to help out,” he said at the blessing of a new BEM Church and a pastor’s house in Long Liam, Telang Usan, near here recently.

The blessing was conducted by Middle Baram BEM Church chairman Pastor Anyie Emang.

Dennis said the church and house were built through work party (gotong-royong) with financing from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), and Baram MP Anyi Ngau’s MRP fund.

A political secretary to chief minister Charles Balan Seling, Penghulu Ajeng Wan and several other community leaders were among those present at the function.