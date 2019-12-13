ICT crucial in hastening devt in Sabah – Jaujan

SEMPORNA: Mastering of Informations and Communication Technology (ICT) by local the authorities is very important to hasten developments in Sabah and providing services.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Hj Sambakong said ICT is very important and in line with the Chief Minister’s recommendations to hasten developments in the state.

Local authorities as front-liners must master the usage of ICT in order to be able to hasten management and service system to the people, he said when officiating the opening of the two days ICT Seminar and Smart City Workshop on Smart City:ICT Role in Sustainable Development organized by Ministry of Local Government and Housing and Department of State Computer Service here yesterday.

A total of 130 executive officers from all the 25 districts attended the seminar that invited experts in the respective fields to give talks to the participants.

Jaujan said it is also important to improve the local authorities services to the people through ICT usage.

At the same time, he said the pople too must master ICT or they wlould be left behind and the same with the local authorities if they still use manual system.

Meanwhile, he said internet access in Sabah would be improved further as Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had been given an allocation to upgrade internet towers for wider coverage without interruptions.

He said the upgrades were needed as today’s education relies a lot on the internet and its coverage must also cover the rural areas.

The program’s objectives are to expose key people to the Smart City Local Authority, become a platform for local authorities to plan smart city development, identify the skills needed by local authorities to develop their towns/cities towards smart cities, to study the technologies needed to realize the aspirations of smart cities and establish strategic relationships with industry players in smart town/city development.

Also present was Ministry of Local Government and Housing permanent secretary Datuk Hajah Masnah Matsalleh who is also the seminar’s organizing chairman.