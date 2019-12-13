Kenyalang Gold Card gets green light from Sarawak Cabinet, applications open in January 2020

KUCHING: The Sarawak Cabinet has approved the Kenyalang Gold Card initiative that allows senior citizens in the state to enjoy special privileges and discounts at participating partner’s outlets statewide, said Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Senior citizens in the state can start applying for the card starting next month (January 2020) and the forms can be obtained at any Social Welfare Department office, Resident’s office or District’s office,” Fatimah said.

She explained this during the unveiling of the proposed design on the card at the ministry’s office at Bangunan Baitul Makmur (Masja), Petra Jaya here today.

The card’s design, pictured in shimmering gold and embossed with the image of a hornbill, was chosen to reflect the Malay words “warga emas”, which means senior citizens.

Fatimah said the state government has allocated RM24.4 million for the initiative next year and there will be a launching ceremony for the Kenyalang Gold Card.

She pointed out that 16 per cent of the population in Sarawak, or 526,000 individuals, will consists of senior citizens aged 60 and above by 2030, while 315,000 senior citizens have been recorded in the state in 2019 so far – of which 163,200 senior citizens are male while the rest are female.

“The Kenyalang Gold Card is aimed at enhancing the well-being and the welfare of the elderly in Sarawak, through the provision of certain privileges and benefits from organisations and commercial sectors,” said Fatimah.

One of the benefits of the Kenyalang Gold Card is the ‘Death Compassionate Assistance’, which would provide an amount of RM3,000 to cover the funeral expense of the card holder once he or she passes away.

However, the benefit is only intended for those without next-of-kin, or those from poor family backgrounds.

The monetary assistance will have to be applied and be evaluated on a case by case basis, she added.

“There are cases where a person passes away in Sarawak General Hospital but their family members are residing in the rural areas outside the city. The transportation expense itself to the hospital can be very expensive,” said Fatimah.

Nonetheless, the minister also urged the public not to abuse the benefits entitled to the Kenyalang Gold Card holders as it is part of the state government’s efforts to assist senior citizens in the state.

All senior citizens aged 60 and above in Sarawak with a status ‘K’ in their Malaysian identification card or a permanent resident of the state can apply for the card.