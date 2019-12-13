Man nabbed for alleged sexual assault of step granddaughter

KUCHING: Police arrested a 58-year-old man yesterday evening on suspicion of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old step granddaughter on Dec 11.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement said a police report was lodged by the victim at the Gita police station on the day of the incident.

“The victim claimed that she was sexually assaulted in the living room of her grandmother’s house around 3pm,” said Aidil.

According to the victim, the suspect forced himself on top of her and began sexually assaulting her.

After struggling with the suspect for about five minutes, the victim managed to bite the suspect’s left arm that was used to cover her mouth.

“After getting bitten, the suspect released the victim and left the house,” said Aidil.

The traumatised victim quickly called her mother who was at work in Matang for help.

Also inside the house during the incident was the victim’s 10-year-old younger sibling who was asleep.

“This case will be investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” said Aidil.