Maszlee first minister to submit report card

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) became the first ministry to present its ‘report card’ for the year 2019.

In a special briefing and media conference today, Minister Dr Maszlee Malik presented his ministry’s achievements themed “Education for All”, which saw the MOE closing the year with five major changes focusing on its 53 reform initiatives in the national education system.

“The year 2019 is the beginning of all the changes and we have targeted 2019 to be a strong foundation year to ensure that the country can move towards an inclusive and high quality education system,” he said.

As the recipient of the largest budget allocation for 2019, the five focus areas are ‘Bringing Love Into Education; Quality of Teaching and Learning; Autonomy and Accountability; Malaysia Reads; and Manifesto.

In the 40-page achievement report card, Mazslee detailed out the achievements touching on all aspects of stakeholders in the country’s education sector including students, teachers, infrastructure, system reform, digital reform, Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), higher education and graduate studies, and making Malaysia a Reading Nation by 2030.

Also noted is the achievement of the MOE in fulfilling the promise contained in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto on the issue of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) education loans and the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“We still have a lot to do (reforms), and this is just the beginning,” he said to the packed media conference. – Bernama