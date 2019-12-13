More youth programs needed to empower youths – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU: More youth programmes should be organised to empower youths to fulfil their aspirations and encourage them to develop their talent and potential.

Minister of Youth and Sports Phoong Jin Zhe said there should be more programmes targeted at youths, such as courses to hone their skills so that they could reap long-term benefits.

“There should be more meaningful programmes with added value that youths could benefit from, instead of just programmes like gatherings during festive seasons.

Perhaps the various celebrations we have, like Christmas coming soon and then followed by Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Kaamatan, could be made to be more relatable to youths so that they learn something as well.

“For example, sharing sessions on leadership or skills development, or motivational talks from mentors. Pitching and mentoring programmes are a good example to give youths a platform if they are interested in having their own start-up businesses.

“Mentoring sessions could be very valuable because youths need guidance, especially from those with experience in a certain field. If they have a mentor to guide them and help them sharpen their skills, success would be within their reach and this would in turn benefit our society,” said Phoong.

The upcoming Youthniverse Live Performances event is another way of showcasing youth talent and encouraging them to develop it further, he added.

For the first time, the ministry in conjunction with the Foh Sang Youth Club is organising a live performance featuring Sabahan youths who have made a name for themselves on the national stage, as well as internationally.

“We have many talented Sabahan youths who have received recognition even by the international community, yet it’s such a shame that they come back to Sabah and they are hardly recognised due to little publicity.

“With the Youthniverse Live Performances, we aim to showcase youth talent to celebrate their achievements, as well as to inspire other youths to develop and pursue their talent as well,” said Phoong.

The programme will be held on December 14 from 6.30pm to 11pm, at Taman Ujana Rimba Tropika. Admission is free and Phoong hoped the local community would turn out in full force to celebrate local talent.

Among artists’ line-up includes Marsha Milan Londoh, Lim Wen Suen, Atmosfera, Benzooloo, Emma Suhaimi, Sasha Gan, Michelle Yeo, Jacinta Chia, Johnathan Tse, Jy Chong, Dabra Sia, Joan Chen, Kookie Family, Sabah Diabolo Association, Blue Note Band, Tagaps Dance Theatre, Venus Angels, The Male-Efficient and Canang Buskers.

Phoong spoke to reporters during a press conference after the state-level Anugerah Perdana Belia Negara award presentation ceremony. Youths from around Sabah were recognised for their contribution and efforts to empower and uplift their peers.

In the individual women’s category, Ivy Divina Joseph received the top honour with RM3,000 cash, while Emma Connie Auang received RM1,500 as first runner-up; both recipients were from Keningau.

In the individual men’s category, Mohammad Fauzi Acho from Tawau received the RM3,000 top prize, followed by Alex Dennis, also from Tawau.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Belia Inspirasi Keningau received RM10,000 to support their programmes and Persatuan Belia Kampung Sorob, Kota Belud received RM5,000, in the youth organisation category.

Phoong hoped the award ceremony would encourage youths to keep up their efforts and encourage more youths to get involved in programmes and projects.