New Tamu Grand Height draws good crowd

SIBU: Tamu Grand Height, a new farmers’ market beside Grand Height Market in Jalan Upper Lanang here draws good crowd to the area.

According to SMC Market & Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, the council has allotted 24 trading lots.

“Now we have around 15 to 20 traders. Mostly orchard produce from individual traders as the site is only for trading of local fruits and vegetables.

“But I think most importantly, the vegetables and fruits are fresh and prices are lower than market prices.

“But the stocks are low unlike the general hawker centre,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, adding that Grand Height Market licensed traders also benefit from the increased crowd while traders get a safer and more conducive place to operate.

Tiong Chu Lai is the councillor-in-charge of Grand Height Market and Grand Height Tamu.

The farmers market operates from 4am till 8am daily with temporary licence fee of RM1 per day.