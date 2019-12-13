No offer so far on selling stakes in Petronas to state govt, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: There has been no offer so far from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) or the federal government about selling stakes in the company to Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have to know first what the terms are. There is nothing,” he told reporters today when asked whether the state government has been offered stakes in the energy giant.

Pressed to comment further on whether the state would buy the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Bintulu if Petronas decides to sell it, Abang Johari said it is all “hearsay” at the moment.

“The question is, there is no offer. There must be a letter then I can respond. There is nothing,” he said.

On what to expect in the coming Monday meeting with prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Abang Johari replied: “I don’t know.”

He said it will be a “normal” meeting between the three of them.

“I don’t know. There is no agenda,” he said, adding that he will update the media after the meeting.

He was met by reporters after he launched Naim’s charity campaign at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

In a Tuesday interview with international news agency Reuters, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia is considering selling stakes in Petronas to states where the company’s oil and gas fields are in a bid to raise funds for the debt-laden government.

He had also said that the government could not meet a demand made by the states for a quadrupling of the royalties paid by the company to 20 per cent of its profit.

“It’s fully owned by the government, it’s up to the government to sell the shares privately not in the market, to states like Sabah and Sarawak.

“Petronas is a very big company, it depends on how much (the states) can pay also,” he was quoted as saying.