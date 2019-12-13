Relief centres closed as flood water receded, weather improved

KUCHING: The two flood relief centres at the Stapok Community Hall Batu Kawa here and the Kampung Jugan Community Hall in Bau were officially closed at 5pm and 9am respectively.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said all 13 families (58 victims) have returned home as the flood waters receded and the weather improved.

“We would like to thank all of the agencies involved in these operations,” said JPBN secretariat head Major Ismail Mahedin in a statement yesterday.

On Wednesday, both flood relief centres were activated at 8pm after heavy rain since 2pm inundated the homes at Taman Seri Emas, Jalan Batu Kawa and Kampung Jugan.

Meanwhile, four village homes at Kampung Mentung Birawan in Serian was inundated by flash flood at 12.30pm yesterday.

However, no flood relief centres in Serian was activated as of 6pm as the situation was under control.

In Miri, two new areas namely Rumah Changgai Dali and Rumah Patrick Libau were affected by flood.

Two schools were also affected namely SK Kampung Bulau and SK Sungai Bakas. Both schools are however closed as it is the year-end school holidays.