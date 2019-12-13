Sarawak supports placing senior MACC officer in Menteris Besar or Chief Ministers office

KUCHING: The Sarawak government supports the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s (MACC) recommendation to place a senior MACC officer in the office of Menteris Besar or Chief Ministers and to train Certified Integrity Officers (CeIO) at high risk government departments.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said he was thrilled by MACC’s determination led by its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya to enhance the commission’s reputation as an enforcement agency in the prevention of corruption and to instil the culture of integrity.

“We fully support her initiative as the first female MACC leader to prioritise such topics as public awareness programmes and suggestions for reviewing cases of public interest,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He pointed out that the Sarawak government had established the Integrity and Ombudsman portfolio since Jan 7, 2017, tasked with the role and responsibilities of planning and implementing integrity culture programmes and to investigate any form of complaint or embezzlement in the state government’s administration.

He noted that following this, the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Union) under the Chief Minister’s Department was established on Feb 1, 2018.

“On Feb 11, 2019, in a collaboration with the federal government, the MACC Sarawak deputy director (Prevention) was placed at Union to prevent corruption and maintain integrity in the state’s public service.”

Talib said Union had also taken the first step in collaborating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) by introducing the CeIO programme in Sarawak.

“To date, 94 state civil service officers have completed the programme.

“These CeIOs serve as the eyes and ears of the state government which will enhance the transparency and accountability in the Sarawak government service delivery system,” he explained.

He said as of Nov 1, Union has carried out 89 programmes involving 27,921 people since its inception.

“For 2019, a total of 41 programmes have been implemented and involved 12,136 participants from all walks of life.

“Among the programmes held were the Prime Integrity Trust Council (MAPI2019) held on Feb 11, Mosque and Surau Integrity Seminar, Environmental Integrity Programme and a special programme for children namely ‘Melentur Buluh Biarlah Dari Rebungnya’.”

In an effort to ensure that the culture of integrity is inculcated among the civil service personnel, Talib said Union will continue a series of ethics and integrity programmes as well as the ‘Do the Right Thing’ programme.

“The programmes are aimed at management groups and executives in an effort to ensure that the message of integrity reaches every level of administration and layer in the state’s civil service.”

He added that a series of ‘The Integrity Coffee Talk’ will also be carried out with the aim of addressing current issues related to integrity in Sarawak’s civil service.